Deshaun Watson: I feel great, “for sure” playing this week

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson took a lot of hits during last Sunday night’s win over the Cowboys and that led to a medical evaluation near the end of regulation before he returned to lead the game-winning drive in overtime.

Watson said after the game that he is built to take those hits, but word on Tuesday was that he’s considered day-to-day with a chest injury. During his Wednesday press conference, head coach Bill O’Brien did his best to play coy about Watson’s condition by saying he will “let the injury report speak for itself.”

Mystery wasn’t the path that Watson chose when he spoke to the media, however. Watson said he will “for sure” be in the lineup against the Bills this Sunday.

“I feel good. I feel great,” Watson said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

We’ll see what the injury report says over the next few days, but it seems like it will be a surprise if Watson is anywhere but on the field for Houston’s first offensive snap on Sunday.