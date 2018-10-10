Deshaun Watson: I feel great, “for sure” playing this week

Posted by Josh Alper on October 10, 2018, 12:39 PM EDT
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson took a lot of hits during last Sunday night’s win over the Cowboys and that led to a medical evaluation near the end of regulation before he returned to lead the game-winning drive in overtime.

Watson said after the game that he is built to take those hits, but word on Tuesday was that he’s considered day-to-day with a chest injury. During his Wednesday press conference, head coach Bill O’Brien did his best to play coy about Watson’s condition by saying he will “let the injury report speak for itself.”

Mystery wasn’t the path that Watson chose when he spoke to the media, however. Watson said he will “for sure” be in the lineup against the Bills this Sunday.

“I feel good. I feel great,” Watson said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

We’ll see what the injury report says over the next few days, but it seems like it will be a surprise if Watson is anywhere but on the field for Houston’s first offensive snap on Sunday.

5 responses to “Deshaun Watson: I feel great, “for sure” playing this week

  2. Chest prob hurt because the mostly Cowboy-fan audience sucked the air out of Texans’ stadium. Seriously, sounded like it was 75% Dallas fans, which must of made the win that bit sweeter.

  3. I love some D.Watson. Hope this guy stays healthy. We the fans benefit seeing him in the field. The guys exciting to watch!

  4. No QB is “built to take” those hits game in and game out. The QB position more than any requires fluidity of movement, flexibility and range of motion. All of those can and are inhibited when you get injured. What he is setting himself up for by thinking he is invincible is a shortened, injury hampered career.
    Be smarter than that Deshaun.

  5. streetyson says:

    October 10, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    We did the same thing to the Cowboys Stadium 4 years ago… to the point where Chris Collingsworth couldn’t believe that the Cowboys had to go to a silent count because of all the Texans fans…

