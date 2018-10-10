Devonta Freeman out of practice with foot injury

Getty Images

Devonta Freeman returned to the lineup last Sunday after missing three games with a knee injury, but the Falcons running back is back on the injury report this week.

Freeman did not practice on Wednesday because of a foot injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the specific injury is a bone contusion.

Rapoport adds that Freeman did some work on the side, but his outlook for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers will likely remain up in the air for a while. The Falcons will issue injury designations on Friday.

That’s also when there will be a better idea of the plans for defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who did not play last week due to an ankle injury and remained out of practice on Wednesday.