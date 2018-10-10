Doug Pederson doesn’t close the door on adding a veteran tailback

Getty Images

The Eagles need help at running back. On Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson didn’t rule out the possibility of getting that help elsewhere.

“I’m sure that is a possibility,” Pederson told reporters. “Howie [Roseman] is going to continue to look and see what’s out there, see what’s available and see if there is somebody we need to bring in. But in the short term, we’re very confident in the guys we have and these guys have worked extremely hard and excited for their opportunity.”

The guys they have, given the placement of Jay Ajayi on injured reserve, are Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement, and Josh Adams.

Sproles has missed several games due to injury; Pederson said that Sproles is “close” to returning. “I just want to make sure he’s 100 percent,” Pederson said. “But he’s getting better each day.”

With each day the trade deadline is getting closer. If the Eagles are going to acquire someone under contract with another team, they need to figure out which player to target, like they did a year ago when trading for Ajayi. Pederson was asked to explain the process for evaluating a player who may join the team via trade.

“Well, if it gets close enough, then yeah, we’re going to spend some time [looking at the player],” Pederson said. “Not a ton of time, but we’re going to spend some time looking at a player. That’s usually a veteran player, so obviously there’s a lot of film, a lot of history, a lot of things written or talked about with that player, so we can cover that. But then just seeing if that person and if that player, at any position, is a fit to our team. Culture fit, athlete fit. In this case if it’s a runner, does he fit in the room? There’s a lot of variables there. So [running backs coach] Duce [Staley] and I would definitely be in that conversation.”

In other words, any and all options are on the table, and any available running back apparently will at least be considered. That necessarily includes Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy, and anyone else the Eagles could acquire with the right trade offer.