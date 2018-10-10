Drew Brees is already one of the best 10 quarterbacks of all time

ESPN’s Monday night Drew Brees love-fest contained a subtle but unmistakable caveat. Booger McFarland suggested that Brees could finish among the best 10 quarterbacks of all time.

Booger, Brees already is there.

The real question is whether he’ll finish among the top five of all time, thanks to the confluence of winning a championship (maybe two) and statistical achievement that will see Brees retire as the holder of every all-time record, with the exception of interceptions.

Brees already has the most passing yards, most career completions, most seasons leading the league in passing yards, most consecutive 4,000-yard seasons, most consecutive games with a passing touchdown, and most career 400-yard passing games.

He also has five 5,000-yard passing seasons. The rest of all past and current NFL quarterbacks has four.

The top five quarterbacks of all time should include (in no particular order for these purposes) Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, and John Elway. Brees has as much of a claim to the fifth spot as anyone else, from Brett Favre to Dan Marino to Aaron Rodgers to Warren Moon to anyone else.

And Brees still has more work to do. Another Super Bowl appearance or win could cement his credentials, as would two or three more seasons of big passing numbers.

So, yes, he’s already an all-time top-10 quarterback. He’s on the fringes of the top five, and he’ll likely get there before he’s done.

16 responses to “Drew Brees is already one of the best 10 quarterbacks of all time

  3. “Could be? The only “could be” Booger is your announce team “could be” one of the worst in history.

  4. Agree. Top-5 and Top-10 lists are always subjective so why not argue about it?

    Otto Graham might also be on that list: quarterbacks didn’t suddenly start becoming great in 1989.

  5. He most certainly is a top 5 QB, though he obviously is benefiting from being a smart QB in an era where rules favor his position. I still keep wondering what would Joe Montana be doing if he was playing QB in this era? He regularly took vicious hits from defenders while his receivers had to do much more to get open, etc etc etc. The Montana/Rice combo, if transported forward in time to 2018, would probably be so unstoppable the NFL might have to actually reel back the rules favoring offenses. Also, unlike Tom Brady, Montana never lost superbowls to subpar opponents.

  7. 1. Brady
    2. Montana
    3. Elway
    4. Graaham
    5. Manning
    6. Unitas
    7. Brees
    8. Favre
    9. Marino
    10. Rodgers(tentatively)

  9. Also, unlike Tom Brady, Montana never lost superbowls to subpar opponents.

    ——

    There it is. Tom Brady, the only QB in history to play every position on the field. Eli Manning drove down the field against a defense made up of Tom Bradys. Brady throws for 500 yards in the last SB and people point and say “what a loser, just another loss for the guy that just can’t get it done.”

  11. Always lover Brees. I said it from day one San Diego was nuts for letting him go. But there was the shoulder injury so it wasn’t totally crazy. Glad he has had such a successful career. Playing in a dome does artificially inflate a quarterbacks numbers. Add to that the drastic rule changes and it kinda skews all the numbers. Top 5…borderline. Top 10, yes

  12. What happens when a “Big 4 QB” really has to carry the load because nothing else in the offense is working?

    W/L record when making 50+ pass attempts:
    Brady: 13-7 , 6-2 playoffs
    Brees: 4-13, 0-2 playoffs
    Rodgers: 1-4, 0-0 playoffs
    Manning: 4-13 , 0-0 playoffs

    One is unlike the others.

    W/L record when making 40-49 pass attempts:
    Brady: 32-16 (7-7 for 45-49 attempts), 5-5 playoffs
    Brees: 38-52 (12-25 for 45-49 attempts), 1-4 playoffs
    Rodgers: 12-20 (3-6 for 45-49 attempts), 2-4 playoffs
    Manning: 39-27 (9-14 for 45-49 attempts), 3-9 playoffs

    Manning looks like a respectable runner-up

    W/L record with fewer than 60 yards rushing for the quarterback’s offense:
    Brady: 12-14, playoffs 6-2 (Won SB vs Seattle, lost SB and perfect season)
    Brees: 7-29, playoffs 2-2 (none with Chargers, Won SB vs Colts)
    Rodgers: 6-7 , Playoffs 1-0 (Steelers in SB)
    Manning: 17-27 (14-21 Colts, 3-6 Broncos) , 1-5 playoff (1-4 Colts, 0-1 Broncos)

    One is unlike the others, though even for the GOAT it is hard to win when your team can’t run a lick.

    Manning and Brees also benefited greatly from dome games. Stats show that if Brady played 50% of his games indoors, he’d be well north of 75,000 yards by now.

  13. “Can you imagine the stats Favre would have put up in a dome”…. You mean like the 85 more interceptions he has more than Brees?

  14. In 200 years, assuming the NFL still exists, people will laugh at how GOAT conversations in this primitive time centered around three contemporaries (Manning Rodgers Brady) of the guy who out-performed them all by a statistical mile.

  15. Brees = 66-61 on the road all-time

    He morphs into Kyle Orton any time he’s not playing in air conditioning.

  16. kevines255 says:
    October 10, 2018 at 10:56 am
    Also, unlike Tom Brady, Montana never lost superbowls to subpar opponents.

    ——

    There it is. Tom Brady, the only QB in history to play every position on the field. Eli Manning drove down the field against a defense made up of Tom Bradys. Brady throws for 500 yards in the last SB and people point and say “what a loser, just another loss for the guy that just can’t get it done.”

    ——

    The throw to welker on the crucial drive that would have sealed the game against the giants the first time was high and behind him. it was a garbage throw. brady does not excel at accuracy when under pressure. he is incredible though when he has all day to throw which he has had most of his career.

