Drew Brees named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

After securing another of the league’s all-time records, of course Drew Brees was named NFC offensive player of the week.

The Saints quarterback was an easy pick for the weekly honors, after setting the league’s all-time record for passing yardages in Monday’s win over Washington.

Brees was 26-of-29 passing (a comical 89.7 percent) for 363 yards and three touchdowns.

That his passer rating was just 153.2 instead of a perfect 158.3 says more about the formula than his night, which was special in so many ways.