Posted by Mike Florio on October 10, 2018, 10:59 AM EDT
The run-pass option (the cool kids call it the RPO) became a staple of Philly’s championship run in 2017. This year, it seems like they’re using it less. Are they?

“No, actually I’m not, I’m still using them throughout the course of games,” coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. “We are seeing defenses obviously defend it a little bit better, so the ball’s not coming out as a throw as much anymore. But we continue to work them and if it applies each week, we’re going to keep having them in the game plan.”

Pederson eventually was asked to explain what defenses are doing to better defend against the play. Pederson predictably decided not to elaborate.

“I can’t give that away,” Pederson said. “I can’t give that away. I’m not going to give that away.”

He eventually gave away a little bit of a clue: “You’re seeing defenses kind of defend the pass a little bit more, things of that nature. So without getting into a lot of specifics, it’s what you’re seeing and so it’s just creating more runs.”

Defenses routinely were being caught flat-footed as they tried to decided whether to chase the running back or cover the receivers. The fact that the Philly running backs may not be as potent as they’ve been (more on that in a coming post) could be making it easier to lean toward defending the pass. Which could make it even more important that the Eagles restore some punch to the running game.

7 responses to “Eagles are throwing less out of the RPO look

  6. I’ve said this 1 billion times. It’s a gimmick. NCAA level gimmick offenses do not last in the NFL.

    The beauty of Wentz’s injury last year for Philly, was that there wasn’t a ton of film on Foles and the RPO based plays they’d run with him.

    They basically recycled some of the Chip Kelly stuff, but also practiced plays NE had never seen before, which is right out of the BB playbook in terms of strategy, so that was smart.

    The other smart thing they did was trying

    Oh, and paying off Goodell and the refs to change rules for 2 free TDs when the replay clearly showed something else. This has never, ever happened before in a SB, but it did last February.

    It will live in infamy as the SB Goodell helped cheat alongside the Pats’ opponent with, which has been done before in regular season games with Blandino caught red handed changing a rule midseason to match what they wanted.

  7. illgivemyopinion says:
    October 10, 2018 at 11:15 am
    Pederson comes crashing down, your one year luck just ran out.

    Good thing he wrote that book. This is why Bortles will fade out, why RG3 failed, why Watson is about to be killed. It does not last or work for long.

    It cannot be the base of your offense. I’ve said this since the Wildcat came out.

    Gimmicks cannot be the base of what your offense is.

