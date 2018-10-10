Eagles are throwing less out of the RPO look

Getty Images

The run-pass option (the cool kids call it the RPO) became a staple of Philly’s championship run in 2017. This year, it seems like they’re using it less. Are they?

“No, actually I’m not, I’m still using them throughout the course of games,” coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. “We are seeing defenses obviously defend it a little bit better, so the ball’s not coming out as a throw as much anymore. But we continue to work them and if it applies each week, we’re going to keep having them in the game plan.”

Pederson eventually was asked to explain what defenses are doing to better defend against the play. Pederson predictably decided not to elaborate.

“I can’t give that away,” Pederson said. “I can’t give that away. I’m not going to give that away.”

He eventually gave away a little bit of a clue: “You’re seeing defenses kind of defend the pass a little bit more, things of that nature. So without getting into a lot of specifics, it’s what you’re seeing and so it’s just creating more runs.”

Defenses routinely were being caught flat-footed as they tried to decided whether to chase the running back or cover the receivers. The fact that the Philly running backs may not be as potent as they’ve been (more on that in a coming post) could be making it easier to lean toward defending the pass. Which could make it even more important that the Eagles restore some punch to the running game.