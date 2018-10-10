Eagles promote S Tre Sullivan

Getty Images

The Eagles were down to three safeties on their roster after placing Rodney McLeod on injured reserve and they only had two healthy ones with Corey Graham ruled out for Thursday night, but they added some depth at the spot on Wednesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that safety Tre Sullivan has been promoted from the practice squad. He’ll join Malcolm Jenkins and Deiondre' Hall at the back end of the secondary against the Giants.

Sullivan played in the season opener against the Falcons and bumped into a punt that Atlanta recovered. He was waived to make room for linebacker Nigel Bradham, but re-signed to the practice squad a short time later.

The Eagles waived defensive tackle T.Y. McGill with a failed physical designation to open up a roster spot. McGill signed with the team when running back Jay Ajayi went on injured reserve Monday. With Haloti Ngata out due to a calf injury, the Eagles have three defensive tackles available for Thursday.