Eagles rule out Darren Sproles for Thursday

The Eagles placed Jay Ajayi on injured reserve earlier this week. They were hoping to get Darren Sproles back.

But Sproles will miss another week, leaving Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams as the team’s running backs for Thursday night’s game against the Giants.

Sproles, who has not played since the season opener, continues to rehab his hamstring. It sounds as if he could return for the Week Seven game against the Panthers.

“He’s close; he’s close,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday. “I just want to make sure he’s 100 percent. But he’s getting better each day.”

The Eagles also ruled out linebacker D.J. Alexander (quadricep), linebacker Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee), safety Corey Graham (hamstring) and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) for the Giants game.

All of the Eagles’ other injured players are expected to play after participating in Wednesday’s walk-through, including Clement (quadriceps).