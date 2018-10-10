Ereck Flowers clears waivers, set to visit Jaguars

Getty Images

When word broke Monday that the Giants were going to trade or release tackle Ereck Flowers, the trade option wasn’t taken too seriously given the $1.69 million Flowers was still set to make this season under the terms of his rookie deal with the Giants.

That proved to be the right reaction as Flowers wound up on the waiver wire Tuesday. That contract would have moved to any team that claimed him off of waivers, so there’s equally little surprise to hear multiple reports that Flowers cleared waivers on Wednesday.

At a lower price, there is reportedly interest in his services. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports multiple teams have reached out to Flowers and that he is set to visit the Jaguars on Thursday.

Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin was the Giants coach when Flowers was drafted in the first round of the 2015 draft and offensive line coach Pat Flaherty had the same job with the Giants for Flowers’ first two season, so there’s familiarity in Jacksonville. That may not be a good thing given the relationship between Flaherty and Flowers at that time.

There’s also a need for some offensive line depth with left tackle Cam Robinson out for the year and his replacement Josh Wells ruled out for this week with a groin injury.