Evan Engram ruled out for Thursday, Olivier Vernon set to play

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said on Tuesday that tight end Evan Engram would practice at full speed after missing two games with a new injury, but that progress will remain limited to the practice field this week.

The team released its final injury report before Thursday night’s game against the Eagles and Engram was one of two players ruled out of the contest. Wide receiver Russell Shepard will miss the game with a neck injury.

Engram’s return to practice this week and an extended break should bode well for a return to the lineup against the Falcons on Monday night in Week Seven. The Giants may be down two tight ends as Rhett Ellison is listed as questionable with a foot issue.

While Engram remains out, the Giants appear set to have linebacker Olivier Vernon in the lineup for the first time this year. He does not appear on the injury report at all after sitting out the first five weeks of the year with an ankle injury.