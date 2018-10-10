Ezekiel Elliott: No one is pointing fingers or playing blame game

Getty Images

The Cowboys rank 28th in total offense, including 30th in passing. Cole Beasley and Allen Hurns have defended the receiver room, saying they’re getting open.

Outside the locker room, it was taken as criticism of Dak Prescott. But both Beasley and Hurns have said that wasn’t the intent.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, a team leader, insists no one is pointing fingers.

“One thing that’s good about this group that we have in this locker room is that there hasn’t been any finger pointing at all,” Elliott said Wednesday. “You know what I mean? I mean, even when as an offense we’ve struggled this year and when we go up to the defense like, ‘We’re sorry we didn’t hold up our end,’ they’re like, ‘We need to do more. We need to go out there and win that game. We were in the position to go out there and win it.’ So there’s enough accountability in this locker room that there’s not going to be any finger pointing.”

Elliott isn’t worried about a rift developing between the offense and the defense, which ranks eighth in yards allowed, or within the ranks of the offense. The Cowboys aren’t playing the blame game despite the 2-3 record.

“I just think it’s not something we’re worried about,” Elliott said. “There’s enough leadership on this team. There’s enough good guys that we don’t have to worry about guys saying ‘You. You.’ The guy that may get pointed out is going to say, ‘Hey, that’s on me. I [messed] it up.’ He’s not going to need anyone to go over there and say, ‘Hey, you need to get your [stuff] together.’”