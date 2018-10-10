Former employee claims Shad Khan plans to move Jaguars to London

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 10, 2018, 12:29 PM EDT
A former employee of Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s English soccer team claims that Khan’s impending purchase of Wembley Stadium is part of a plan to move the Jaguars to London.

Craig Kline, who served as assistant director of Khan’s Fulham Football Club, has made a number of allegations against Khan as Khan attempts to complete the Wembley deal. One of those allegations is that Khan, who publicly says he’s committed to keeping the Jaguars in Jacksonville, is privately planning to turn Wembley into his NFL team’s regular home field.

Kline claimed Khan told him to stay quiet about his plans to buy Wembley and move the Jaguars to London in 2022, the Telegraph reports. The Independent reports that Kline has said of Khan that “moving the Jags from Florida to the UK remains his priority.”

Jim Woodcock, spokesman for Khan, said, “This is nothing more than the same ongoing nonsense and bogus claims made by a former employee who left the club in 2017. Nothing here merits a further response.”

Although it hasn’t been discussed much in the American media, the British media have had several stories suggesting that Khan wants to make Wembley the Jaguars’ permanent home.

If Khan wants to move the Jaguars to London, he’ll need the support of at least 24 of the 32 owners, and it’s unclear whether he’ll have that. It’s also unclear how the NFL would handle some of the logistical challenges of basing a team in London for eight games a year.

Right now, a permanent NFL team in London seems unrealistic. But it’s possible the atmosphere could change in the coming years. Perhaps by 2022, the league and London will be ready to do business on a full-time basis. For now the first of three 2018 games at Wembley Stadium is set for this Sunday when the Raiders play the Seahawks. A week later the Chargers play the Titans, and the week after that is the annual Jaguars’ home game at Wembley, with the Eagles as their opponents.

  3. I guess that’s why Khan is spending millions on stadium upgrades and the surrounding area in Jacksonville. Seems like something a wildly successful business would do.

  4. And Stan Kroenke was REALLY trying hard to keep the Rams in St. Louis, right? No plans to move the team to L.A. AT ALL…

    The writing’s been on the wall for years for a team to move to London– some just choose to ignore all the signs.

  6. From what I know Khan is clearly a very intelligent brilliant guy (go ahead and google him, I can wait) …. But this idea is beyond moronic. It’s so dumb I expect Roger will give his approval any day now.

  7. Eagles play Giants on Thursday night this week…I think that would be a little much to then have to play in London on Sunday against the Raiders…

  12. I had this one nailed with Goodell’s cheating years and years ago. TV ratings are down, people. Parity is the only way to make them go up and to sell the game internationally, which is why that dion lewis “fumble” which so clearly was not a fumble was called a fumble in the afc title game.

    The jig is up, Roger.

  14. BDV says:
    October 10, 2018 at 12:33 pm
    I guess that’s why Khan is spending millions on stadium upgrades and the surrounding area in Jacksonville. Seems like something a wildly successful business would do.

    Right. To sell it. Always happens before a sale. You Millennials are so naive.

  17. He’s buying Wembley Stadium and owns Fulham Soccer team so
    Nothing would be a surprise. Good luck Jaguar fans . 8 hr flight to London 🏈🇬🇧

  18. only people outside of Jacksonville believe this garbage…look there is an entire development plan in the stadium area…financed by Khan. he just built a multi-million dollar practice field and outdoor event venue. His purchase of Wembley DOES ensure the Jags can continue to play in London-1 game per year. We are used to that and FINE with that. The stadium is packed every week, etc etc….uninformed media plus a jilted former employee…nothing to see here folks

  19. OldTime Football says:
    October 10, 2018 at 12:31 pm
    …and former employees are always truthful and have no ax to grind!
    And yet some have an ax to grind and are truthful.

  21. How many players would be willing to move their families to London for 7 month? How many draft choices will simply say ‘don’t draft me’, because I won’t sign. This is far from a done deal!

  22. BIGGSHAUN says:
    October 10, 2018 at 12:51 pm
    The fact that water is wet is slightly more shocking than finding out that Khan is trying to move them to London.

    Look at the comments. Some people still don’t believe it.

  23. tylawspick6 says:
    October 10, 2018 at 12:54 pm
    I had this one nailed with Goodell’s cheating years and years ago. TV ratings are down, people. Parity is the only way to make them go up and to sell the game internationally, which is why that dion lewis “fumble” which so clearly was not a fumble was called a fumble in the afc title game.
    The jig is up, Roger.

    TV ratings as a whole are actually up. I also renember the Jags stripping the ball in the AFC Championship game and the refs blowing the play dead on what would have been a sure TD. If you’re going to rant at least have it be accurate.

  24. Everytime it gets mentioned of a team in London they always talk about the issue of teams having to travel and needing a bye week. So when a team has to travel to London to play in the wild card round and wins, then they have to travel back to their next road game. I sure that won’t get complaints from owners and the team.

