Grady Jarrett improving, could play this week

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was one of many key defenders that the Falcons were missing in last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, but he may be back against the Buccaneers this Sunday.

During an appearance on 92.9 The Game on Wednesday morning, Falcons coach Dan Quinn provided an update on Jarrett’s ankle injury. It was positive, although his status for the weekend remains up in the air at this point.

“He’s definitely improving,” Quinn said, via the team’s website. “He’s going to work some on the side but no team reps. As we get into the later part of the week, I’ll have a better assessment. We’re definitely not ruling him out based on the work that he’s putting in.”

Jarrett’s presence wouldn’t make up for all the other losses that the Falcons have taken on defense this year, but it might be enough to give them a chance to outscore the only team in the league allowing more points per game than they have.