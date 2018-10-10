Graham Gano named NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Winning the NFC special teams player of the week award seems a little anti-climactic for Panthers kicker Graham Gano.

Then again, after making history Sunday, any excuse to revisit it seems justified.

Gano won the weekly honor after hitting a 63-yard field goal to beat the Giants as time expired.

It was the second-longest field goal in league history, and tied Tom Dempsey for the longest game-winning field goal.

Not only did he hit the game-winner, he also created one of the memorable radio calls of the season. Panthers Spanish-language broadcasters Jaime Moreno and Luis Moreno Jr. turned it into a celebration, which it should be.