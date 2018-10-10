Ha Ha Clinton-Dix thinks he’s a short-timer in Green Bay

It’s one thing for a player to not have much certainty about their future when they enter a contract year.

It’s another to admit during a season you don’t expect to be back.

That’s why it’s shocking (and frankly a bit refreshing) to hear Ha Ha Clinton-Dix‘s comments, as the Packers safety admitted to Jason Wilde of ESPN Wisconsin, that he thinks he has exactly 11 games left in his Packers career.

“Right now, I’m playing each and every game like it’s my last. I don’t think I’m going to be here next year,” Clinton-Dix said. “That’s how I look at it. I just [have to] be honest with myself. You’ve got to play it game-by-game. Whether we’re losing by 60 points, you’ve got to go out there and perform. This is my biggest interview of my career. So I’ve got to perform, regardless of what the record says.”

The Packers picked up the fifth-year option on the 2014-first-rounder’s contract, and they haven’t always done that. They didn’t pick up options on their previous three first-rounders (Derek Sherrod, Nick Perry, or Datone Jones), but were comfortable paying Clinton-Dix $5.957 million for the year.

Clinton-Dix stayed away from OTAs while he was hoping for a long-term deal, but that didn’t come and now he clearly doesn’t expect it to.

He’s played well, with three interceptions and he’s second on the team in tackles. He said he’s enjoying his time in new coordinator Mike Pettine’s system, but that doesn’t translate to job security.

  1. To say Dix is playing well means you haven’t been watching most of the Packer games. One interception was truly impressive. One a tipped ball that fell into his lap. The other was legit–good coverage and on a poor throw by opposing QB.

    What has also been happening is repeated bad angles on passing plays, inconsistent run support at best (including getting trucked more than once), and miscommunication or failure to cover with cornerbacks (which could be shared blame).

    He’s not the worst, but has not played like a #1 pick in all but one of his seasons. Pleased to see the Packers not pay him the money he thinks he deserves. Off the field, seems like a decent person–no ill will. It’s a business.

  3. Well I’m glad he is motivating himself. He is saying that he wants to prove he is worthy of a new contract.

    “This is the biggest interview of my career. So I’ve got to perform”

    He is having a decent season. He is right though he will have to up his game to stick around on the 4th ranked defense in the NFL and on the rise.

  4. Yikes. Not a good look on the green and yellow front office. Malcontents in the locker room. It’s gonna be a long year. Again. This is why we haven’t sniffed the playoffs in three years and counting. Cmon!!

