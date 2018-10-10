Isaiah Crowell named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Isaiah Crowell had a big day, sparked by big plays.

So the Jets running back ran away with AFC offensive player of the week honors.

Crowell had 15 carries for 219 yards in Sunday’s win over the Broncos.

Included in that total was a 77-yard touchdown run, before adding a 54-yard run in the third quarter.

That’s not bad for a guy in a job-share with Bilal Powell, who actually had more touches in the game (Powell 20, Crowell 16). You’d think the Jets would lean the other way soon, just to see if Crowell can continue the hot streak.