Jaguars confirm Leonard Fournette out again this week

A report on Monday indicated that Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette would miss another game with a hamstring injury and the team’s roster moves over the last couple of days seemed to confirm the team would face the Cowboys without their 2017 first-round pick.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone made it official on Wednesday. Fournette will sit out for the second straight week and fourth time this season due to his balky hamstring.

The Jaguars, who also placed Corey Grant on injured reserve with a foot injury, signed longtime Chief Jamaal Charles as a free agent and plucked David Andrews off of the Broncos’ practice squad. T.J. Yeldon has run for 258 yards and caught 22 passes for 194 yards while taking on the lead role for the Jaguars in Fournette’s absence.

Marrone also ruled out left tackle Josh Wells with a groin injury. Josh Walker will likely get the start in place of Wells, who moved into the first team after Cam Robinson‘s season-ending torn ACL.

Cornerback D.J. Hayden, who has a toe injury, rounds out the group of players ruled out well ahead of Sunday’s game.