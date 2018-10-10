Joe Flacco’s wife thinks he needs to sell more when lined up at WR

Getty Images

The Ravens have stayed true to their preseason word and found ways to get rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson on the field this season.

They’ve used a few different looks, including ones that call for Joe Flacco to line up as a wide receiver. Flacco’s presence requires the defense to pay him some attention, but Flacco doesn’t do much beyond stand up and watch how things unfold elsewhere.

One close member of his family thinks he should put a little more gusto into his performance, but it doesn’t sound like Flacco will be taking her advice.

“My wife gave me crap the one day, told me I need to look more interested out there,” Flacco said Wednesday. “But I’m just trying to stay out of it. I’m not comfortable out there. I don’t need to get too creative. … You can see me. I’m out there just standing. I really just try to stay out of the way of everything. That’s what I’m told to do. That’s what I’m doing.”

Running back Alex Collins believes the quarterback is “just luring defenses to sleep” and might have some passes his way if they do lose interest in covering him. Flacco said he hopes that’s not the case and taking his wife’s advice would be a good way to assure defenses keep playing things the same way.