Kirk Cousins on pace to rewrite team record book

Posted by Charean Williams on October 10, 2018, 7:27 PM EDT
The Vikings have had Hall of Famers Fran Tarkenton, Warren Moon and Brett Favre at quarterback. They also had Daunte Culpepper.

Yet, in his first season, Kirk Cousins is on pace to rewrite the team record book.

Cousins has completed 161 of 226 passes for 1,688 yards with 11 touchdowns. That puts him on a pace for 515 completions, 723 attempts, 5,402 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Sam Bradford holds the team completions record (395 in 2016), Moon the attempts mark (606 in 1995) and Culpepper the yardage (4,717 in 2004) and passing touchdowns (39 in 2004) records.

“Stats can give you an indication of how a player’s playing, but it does not tell the whole story,’’ Cousins said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “My focus is on what do we need to do each week to win. In the first few weeks, we felt like throwing the football, getting pass attempts so our best athletes on the outside can make plays was our best chance to move the football and to score points. That may not be the case every week, but it’s given us a chance to be explosive early in the season, and we’ll see if it can continue.’’

At the rate he is going, Cousins could challenge some NFL single-season marks. Peyton Manning owns the single-season records for yards (5,477 in 2013) and touchdowns (55 in 2013). Drew Brees has the record for completions (471 in 2016), and Matthew Stafford had the most attempts in a single-season (727 in 2012).

“I don’t really care about statistics,’’ Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “I just want to get wins. I don’t care how we do it. Obviously, I have a philosophy, but we have to do what we have to do to win football games.’’

  1. This signing looks pretty good so far, despite all the critics. If only my favorite team’s kickers weren’t cruising to a dubious record of most missed FGs in a year.

  2. Small sample size, but can we put to rest the talk that the team should have kept Case Keenum? The guy what looks like it will be his career year surrounded by a very good supporting cast. Captian Kirk has a legit NFL arm and this offense is dangerous with him at the helm. Nice move Rick, worth every penny.

  4. Where are all the Case Keenum lovers at? I thought you all said he was just as good as Cousins and the Vikings were wasting money when they could just sign Keenum at a cheaper price. Well Denver doesn’t seem to thrill with Keenum now. Gotta love the online armchair GMs loud until they’re proven wrong and then not a peep.

  5. Per some of the critics (nhpats or nyneal. One of the two) Cousins is the same as Keemun and Keenum was the better signing. I don’t have the stat book in front of me to compare the two, but I don’t hear many conversations about Keenum.

  6. Cousins is everything I thought he’d be with Diggs and Thielen. Stats are cool but the lack of a running game is troubling. They need to get that cranked up to take some control and pressure off of the defense. The rushing schemes or lack there of is a direct result of Sporanos death. They need to get it figured out.

  9. If Bradford & Culpepper owns your team QB records (and a twilight Moon holds your single-season attempts because he threw a ton for an 8-8 record), then you haven’t had a very impressive history of QBs.

  10. You can put up pretty good counting stats when you are throwing 45 times a game. His average yards per attempt is actually the lowest it has been since 2013 and his td% is in line with career figures.

  11. So, a quarterback-centric singularly-focused offense is OK? Geez, I wonder which other North Division team that did it first and is mocked regularly by Viking fans Zimmer learned this strategy from?

    When you signed the farm away for a guarantee, you’d better use it until it drops.

  13. Streetyson, I agree that we have been challenged at getting consistently good qb play. That hopefully is over as we now have a management group that understands the importance of that position and will keep it in good hands as long as possible. Cousins is playing GREAT! The running game will help but I want the D to get to being a top 5 unit. A top 5 D would make us very formidable indeed.

    For one the Vikings are light years ahead of the Broncos from top to bottom organizational wise. So you can’t compare him to last season. He and the Vikings would be doing just fine if he was our QB. Case is legit.

