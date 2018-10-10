Laremy Tunsil is back at practice

Getty Images

The Dolphins became rattled when left tackle Laremy Tunsil exited Sunday’s game at Cincinnati. They may have him back for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Tunsil is back at practice despite his presence in the concussion protocol. This likely means that he’s been cleared to practice. The next question is whether he’ll be cleared to play.

The Dolphins definitely will need him, given the potency of the Bears’ front seven, lead by Khalil Mack.

Miami started 3-0, but the Dolphins have lost their last two. They need to turn things around quickly or find themselves once again scratching and clawing to stay on the right side of .500.