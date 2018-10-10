Laremy Tunsil is back at practice

October 10, 2018
The Dolphins became rattled when left tackle Laremy Tunsil exited Sunday’s game at Cincinnati. They may have him back for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Tunsil is back at practice despite his presence in the concussion protocol. This likely means that he’s been cleared to practice. The next question is whether he’ll be cleared to play.

The Dolphins definitely will need him, given the potency of the Bears’ front seven, lead by Khalil Mack.

Miami started 3-0, but the Dolphins have lost their last two. They need to turn things around quickly or find themselves once again scratching and clawing to stay on the right side of .500.

  1. That is GREAT news. He grades out as one of the Top LT on PFF. Without him Tannehill would literally be crippled by the Bears. I am not sure the Dolphins would have beaten the Patriots in Foxboro, but they manhandled the Bengals for 3 quarters and then the OLine injuries, stupid playcalling, Penalties making the sticks impossible and last but not least… Tannehill providing his Football Follies Highlight Reel to give the game away. This is really good Defense and Special Teams, but once again the Offense can’t consistently score more than 21 points and that means you are going nowhere. When will my suffering end? Please Draft a QB and a Center and a MLB and a real WR1 !

