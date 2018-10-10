LeSean McCoy “heard about” trade rumors, focused on “the job”

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy has heard the same chatter as everyone else.

There was a report this week that the Eagles called the Bills about the possibility of a trade that would bring McCoy back to Philadelphia and head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that the team gets calls all the time. McDermott didn’t rule out anything and McCoy said on Wednesday that he hasn’t spoken to the team about anything at this point.

McCoy also said that his attention is going to be on work rather than on trade chatter.

“I heard about it,” McCoy said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. “I kind of just stay focused on the job, the task at hand. I’ll let that stuff work itself out. We’ll see what happens.”

McCoy added that he “should have never gotten traded” from the Eagles in 2015 because he was “killing stuff” with the team during his time in Philadelphia. Chip Kelly made the call to trade McCoy at that time, but he’s long gone from the team and Jay Ajayi‘s injury could make them motivated buyers on the trade market. That may not add up to a McCoy return, but the weeks leading up to the trade deadline figure to generate more talk out of Philly.