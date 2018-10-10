Lions claim Lenzy Pipkins, waive Marquis Flowers

Getty Images

The Lions added a cornerback to their banged up secondary on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have claimed Lenzy Pipkins off of waivers from the Colts. The move comes at a moment when cornerback Jamal Agnew is dealing with a knee injury that could keep him out of action for an extended period of time. Safeties Quandre Diggs and Tavon Wilson have also been nursing injuries of late.

Pipkins was traded from the Packers to the Colts just before the start of the regular season. He started last Thursday’s game against the Patriots and made nine tackles in what turned out to be his only appearance with the team.

Linebacker Marquis Flowers was waived in a corresponding move. Flowers had two tackles while appearing all five games this season.