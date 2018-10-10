Matt Slauson broke two vertebrae in neck, kept playing

Getty Images

The Colts put veteran offensive lineman Matt Slauson on injured reserve Monday, and it was the kind of transaction that can get lost in the blur of NFL player moves.

But Slauson put it into a different perspective Wednesday, underlining how close he came to something far more serious.

According to Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, Slauson said he broke two vertebrae in his spine during last Thursday’s game against the Patriots. He suffered the injury in the third quarter, and didn’t realize until after the game how serious the damage was.

“I had no idea how close I was to changing my family’s life,” Slauson said, referring to the risk of paralysis.

Slauson played all 83 snaps during the game.

The Colts signed Slauson this offseason to lend some stability to both the offensive line and the locker room. He suggested he wanted to return next year, since he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent.

“I can’t imagine playing anywhere else,” he said.

Most of us can’t imagine playing anywhere after such news. But the Colts have asked the veteran blocker to hang around and work with their young linemen, since they value his leadership.