Mike Groh confident in backs Eagles have on hand

Getty Images

The news that Jay Ajayi is out for the season with a torn ACL was followed quickly by speculation about whether the Eagles will make a trade to bolster their running back group.

Names like Le'Veon Bell and LeSean McCoy have come up on that front and the Eagles swung a trade for Ajayi last year, but this Thursday’s game is almost certainly going to be handled by the backs already on the roster. That group includes Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams and the currently injured Darren Sproles, and it has enough for offensive coordinator Mike Groh to feel comfortable about what’s available.

“We’re going to miss Jay’s physicality for sure,” Groh said in a Tuesday press conference. “I mean, to sit here and say we won’t miss Jay I think isn’t fair. Jay is an excellent running back. But we’ve gotten these guys a lot of experience. They’ve played in enough games to be able to go out there and play well and be able to run our system. We’re confident in what they can do.”

Clement has been dealing with a quad injury and didn’t play at all against the Vikings despite dressing for the game. Groh said he gives the team “a lot of versatility back there” when healthy and said he could give the team some of what they lose with Ajayi between the tackles, but it remains to be seen if he’s going to be healthy and productive enough for the team to resist another big move.