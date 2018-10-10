Mike Smith on Bucs defense: The sky is not falling

When asked about calls for a change at defensive coordinator in Tampa after a 48-10 loss to the Bears, Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter said that everyone involved should be fired based on how the Bucs performed in that game.

No one was fired, however, and that means Mike Smith is still the defensive coordinator. On Wednesday, part of his job was discussing his unit’s play and making the case that things aren’t as bad as they seemed in Chicago.

“There’s a lot of football to be played,” Smith said, via Greg Auman of The Athletic. “The sky is not falling. I can assure you. It felt like it was friggin’ crumbling on top of us when we walked off the field in Chicago. That’s an anomaly. That’s 1-of-1. As a defense, we are committed together to right that ship and not play defensive football like we played there.”

The Buccaneers are allowing nearly 35 points a game this season, so the Bears game doesn’t quite fit the textbook definition of an anomaly. Questions of word choice aside, the fact is that the Tampa defense hasn’t been good enough to this point in the year and a failure to change that will lead to the sky falling for some people at some point in the not too distant future.

3 responses to “Mike Smith on Bucs defense: The sky is not falling

  1. Here is what ISN’T an “anomaly” Mikey – out of the 36 games you have been defensive coordinator, your team has given up over 400 yards, four freaking hundred, in 19 of those games. Your defense is on pace to give up the most points and yards in history this year. This is following up a previous year in which your defense was dead last.

  2. The Bears game was an “anomaly” for Mitchell Trubisky (6 Td passes after throwing 9 TDs in 15 games) but it was par for the course for the Bucs porous pass defense which was last year and is on pace to be last this year.

  3. Will he still say that after the Falcons win 38-17 this Sunday…
    Or after they make Mayfield look like Peyton Manning the next week…
    Or after the Bengals remind them of the Bears game…
    Or after the Panthers have their way with them…
    Or Redskins, the Giants…
    The Bucs may have a slim shot at a win against the 49ers..

