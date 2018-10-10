NFL is monitoring the lawsuits against Antonio Brown

AP

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown is facing multiple lawsuits, including troubling allegations that he threw furniture and other items from a 14th-floor balcony earlier this year in Florida. The league has taken notice.

Via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the NFL is keeping tabs on the litigation.

“We are aware of and will continue to monitor the civil suits,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Bouchette on Wednesday.

Both of the lawsuits arise from an incident that allegedly occurred in April at the Mansions at Acqualina in Sunny Isle Beach, Fla. One seeks compensation for alleged damage to the $10 million apartment that he rented for six months, and the other states claims arising from Brown’s alleged tossing from a significant height of large items that nearly hit a toddler and his grandfather.

“Apparently when Mr. Brown got upset he started throwing things in the apartment and the coffee table glass was broken, along with a few other minor objects,” the police report reads, via Bouchette. “He also threw some objects from the balcony into the pool area, causing minor damage there as well.”

Police didn’t charge Brown, but the league can impose discipline on a player even in the absence of criminal charges.

Brown apparently became upset because (as he told police) someone had stolen a gun and $80,000 in cash from the apartment.

The lawsuits become the latest evidence suggesting that Brown, who always seems to be smiling when anyone is watching, has another side that entails little if any smiling. Last month, he threatened an ESPN reporter who had written a balanced look at Brown’s life away from football, and it’s quite possible that there’s a real and troubling disconnect between his public and private persona.

If so, Brown had been able to keep the private side private for the first eight years of his career. That is now changing. Even if the NFL never takes any action against him, these developments could make one of the more visible NFL players from a marketing standpoint considerably less marketable.