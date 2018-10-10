Panthers get some veteran offensive stars back

Getty Images

There might have been a lot of names on the Panthers injury report Wednesday, but the news was mostly good.

Veteran center Ryan Kalil was listed as a full participant in practice, which was a relief after last week’s scare.

Kalil wasn’t able to finish last week’s game against the Giants after getting caught in a pile, and suffered what was announced as a neck injury.

Considering he missed most of last year with a neck problem, that made it a serious concern. He played just 14 games in 2016 and 2017 because of a variety of injuries, and that held their offense back considerably.

The Panthers also had tight end Greg Olsen back on a limited basis, after he broke his foot in the opener. He’s been gradually increasing his workload, in hopes of returning this week against Washington or soon.