Raiders go to London Thursday; Jon Gruden not looking forward to it

The Raiders and Seahawks are taking different approaches to getting to London for their Week Six game.

The Seahawks are following the precedent of other teams by heading over Wednesday night to give their players a bit more time to acclimate themselves to the time change, but the Raiders will arrive in London on Friday morning. That will give them time for a media session and two walkthrough practices that head coach Jon Gruden believes is the right amount of time.

“Did a lot of research on it, obviously — people that have done it, people that have made that cross-country trip from California,” Gruden said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I don’t know much about it. We’re just doing the best thing we think for our players. Get the proper preparation here. Then go to London, get them the proper rest, time acclimation. Then get ready to play on Sunday.”

While Gruden thinks that will get the Raiders ready to play, it also puts off a flight that he admitted he has little interest in making. While he’s heard from family members that London is great, Gruden isn’t much for extended time in an airplane.

“I hope I can make it, honestly. I’m not great,” Gruden said. “I get claustrophobic. My son was a weightlifter and he won a powerlifting competition in Belarus. I had to fly 14 hours. I had to fly home 14 hours. I had vertigo for a month. I couldn’t even lay down, the house was spinning. I am hoping I don’t get vertigo. I’m not a great traveler. I’ll be honest with you, I hate it. I’m not good. I’m concerned. I’m more worried about that than our goal-line offense right now.”

Gruden may not be in good shape by the end of the flight home under any circumstances, a win would likely help make any personal discomfort a little more worthwhile.