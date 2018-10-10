Report: Bradley Roby fined by Broncos for missing Monday meetings

Getty Images

Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby has reportedly been disciplined by the team for failing to attend team meetings on Monday.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos have fined Roby a “hefty” amount for the no-show.

When PFT initially reported Roby’s absence, one source told us that Roby was absent for health reasons. Klis later reported that Roby was ill and arrived at the Broncos facility to see members of the training staff later on Monday. His absence from the earlier part of the day’s activities was not excused by the team, however,

Roby had a rough game against the Jets last Sunday as he was covering Robby Anderson on both of Anderson’s touchdown catches in the 34-16 Jets win and missed a tackle on Isaiah Crowell‘s 77-yard touchdown run. He’ll try for better results against the Rams this Sunday.