Report: Cardinals shopping Deone Bucannon

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 10, 2018, 8:18 AM EDT
When teams no longer want a guy, you often hear about their willingness to trade him.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, the Cardinals are “stepping up their efforts to dealDeone Bucannon.

A former first-rounder, Bucannon seems to be a bad fit in new coach Steve Wilks’ system.

He started and played every snap in the opener, but played only one snap of defense in Week Three and four snaps in Week Five.

Bucannon’s currently playing out the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, and is making $8.71 million this year. Unless a team has cap room to burn for a rental, it’s hard to imagine anyone giving up much of value for him.

  4. Buc is one of the Cardinal’s best assets, and the fact that he “doesn’t fit” all of a sudden, makes fans wonder if we are talking about his skillset or the fact that few seem to really “fit” in the current Cardinal system, and after some pretty costly decisions by the GM, the Cards are looking to have a fire sale to recoup some of their losses, as most believe this season is lost already. Bucannon was viewed in the previous top 10 defense as a uniquely effective “dollar” linebacker so, it seems to many fans more a flaw of the new system than anything negative on Bucannon’s part.
    With the Cardinals ranked as the worse team in the league despite their win over the 49ers this past week, it almost seems like to be shopped by the Cardinals at this point, Bucannon likely is in a coveted position, as any team would be an improvement over how sports analysts have described the Cardinals as dismal and without hope, even with Josh Rosen now under center.

  5. The mark of a good coach is he adapts his system to utilize his players, at least until he can get rid of them.
    A bad coach says “this is MY system” and if you don’t fit then I won’t play you.”

