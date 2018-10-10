Report: Cardinals shopping Deone Bucannon

Getty Images

When teams no longer want a guy, you often hear about their willingness to trade him.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, the Cardinals are “stepping up their efforts to deal” Deone Bucannon.

A former first-rounder, Bucannon seems to be a bad fit in new coach Steve Wilks’ system.

He started and played every snap in the opener, but played only one snap of defense in Week Three and four snaps in Week Five.

Bucannon’s currently playing out the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, and is making $8.71 million this year. Unless a team has cap room to burn for a rental, it’s hard to imagine anyone giving up much of value for him.