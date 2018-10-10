Report: NFL fines Mike Tomlin $25,000 for criticizing officiating

Getty Images

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week he didn’t expect the league to fine him for criticizing officials after Sunday’s game. The NFL, though, has indeed docked Tomlin’s pay.

The league fined Tomlin $25,000, Jarrett Bell of USA Today reports.

Tomlin, a member of the league’s competition committee, called the quality of officiating a “joke” after Sunday’s victory over Atlanta.

“We’ve got to get better as a National Football League,” Tomlin said in his postgame interview. “Man, these penalties are costing people games and jobs. We’ve got to get them correct. And so I’m pissed about it, to be quite honest with you. But that’s all I’m going to say on it.”

Tomlin might have escaped a fine, using the defense that his comment was fueled by emotion in the immediate aftermath of the game. But he told reporters Tuesday that he “meant it.”

After the Steelers’ victory over Tampa Bay in Week Three featured 22 penalties between the teams, including four roughing the passer penalties, Tomlin expressed concern that the game is no longer fun to watch because of all the penalties.

On Sunday, the Steelers and Falcons each had seven penalties. Steelers linebackers T.J. Watt and Jon Bostic each had questionable penalties called against them.