Reports: Adrian Peterson won’t miss time with shoulder injury

Getty Images

Despite sustaining what he called a dislocated shoulder on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints, running back Adrian Peterson isn’t expected to miss any time, according to multiple reports.

Peterson said the injury happened in the second quarter of the loss to the Saints. Peterson appeared to grab his right shoulder after being tackled at the end of a 24-yard reception up the left sideline. Chris Thompson and Kapri Bibbs took over as the Washington running backs for the remainder of the game.

He had four carries for six yards and caught two passes for 36 yards before exiting the game.

Per the reports, Peterson’s MRI on Tuesday indicated he has a shoulder strain. He will get a second opinion on the injury but it isn’t expected to keep him out for this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers.