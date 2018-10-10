Seahawks Players Action Fund awards grants of $225,000

Getty Images

The Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund has awarded its second round of grants, totaling $225,000, to eight organizations.

Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown announced Wednesday that the grants, which range from $25,000 to $50,000, are benefiting organizations focusing on homelessness, criminal justice and bail reform, and education.

Players formed the action fund last fall “in an effort to create lasting change and build a more compassionate and inclusive society.”

In just over a year, the action fund has raised more than $1.2 million. In December, grants ranging from $15,000 to $25,000 were given to seven organizations. The action fund is housed at the Seattle Foundation, a nonprofit that manages nearly $1 billion in philanthropic investments.

“I was kind of taken aback by how involved everyone was in the community when I got here,” Brown, who arrived last season in a trade with Houston, said, via the team website. “It really shows that guys aren’t just talking about it; everyone is putting things into action, putting money behind it. As players in our position, we’re obligated, I feel like, to help the community. Everyone is pretty passionate about it in these different areas — homelessness, criminal justice and education — they’re things that can really, really affect our future.”