Sean McDermott on LeSean McCoy trade talk: “We get calls all the time”

Amid a report that the Eagles have called the Bills about a possible trade for tailback LeSean McCoy, Bills coach Sean McDermott opted to open a Wednesday press conference by taking the bull by the horns.

“We’re just looking forward to the Houston Texans,” McDermott said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. “We get calls all the time. Incoming calls happen all the time. [G.M.] Brandon [Beane] and I talk a lot. I won’t get into any more detail than that.”

McCoy is signed through 2019, and the Eagles currently need an upgrade at the position. McCoy wasn’t happy about being traded away from the team that drafted him in 2009, and he’d quite possibly welcome a chance to finish his career in the place it started.

The window for 2018 trades closes in 20 days. If McCoy were to be traded, Chris Ivory would become the top option on the current depth chart.