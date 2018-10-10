Stephon Gilmore dismisses Jalen Ramsey as a “zone guy”

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has done plenty of talking in recent weeks, with few players giving much of it back to him. On Wednesday, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore did.

“It’s funny,” Gilmore said with during an appearance with Zolak and Bertrand on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, via NBC Sports Boston. “A lot of people can talk but you’ve gotta back it up — which he does. Sometimes. It is what it is. A lot of guys that talk, that’s just their personality or that’s just how they is. I feel like a lot of people that talk like that, they’ve got a lot of energy because they’re playing . . . that’s just how they is.”

If it seems that Gilmore was holding something back there, he was. Later in the interview, he finished the thought while once again talking about Ramsey’s propensity to talk.

“It’s his personality,” Gilmore said. “That’s not my style, but I find a lot of guys that talk are mostly zone guys so they have a lot of energy to do that.”

As cornerback disses go, giving a guy the “zone” label means he doesn’t primarily cover receivers on a man-to-man basis — and that he definitely doesn’t travel with the opponent’s No. 1 wideout.

Ramsey could respond simply by pointing to the outcome of the Week Two contest between the team’s, which Jacksonville won. Hopefully, a rematch is looming in January.