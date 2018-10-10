Sterling Shepard apologizes for sideline outburst

Getty Images

Usually it’s Odell Beckham Jr. who’s having the tantrum, getting too emotional for the Giants’ taste.

But Sunday, it was Beckham trying to calm fellow wideout Sterling Shepard, and Shepard said it wouldn’t be necessary in the future.

“That’s not me,’’ Shepard said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “I don’t ever do anything like that. I just let my emotions get the best of me right there. It won’t ever happen again.”

During the third quarter of their last-second loss to the Panthers, Shepard reacted poorly to an Eli Manning interception, slamming his hand into the bench and flinging a garbage can, before Beckham came over to get his head back in the game.

“Man, just built-up frustration,’’ Shepard said. “I also had some family stuff going on before the game. I really wanted to win that game and I felt it slipping away at that moment, and I let my emotions get the best of me. It wasn’t related to the play at all.

“I don’t even like watching it. I just lost it real quick. It’s an emotional game. It happens sometimes, but I can’t let it happen like that. I’ve got to find a better way to channel my frustration.”

It’s easy to imagine the frustration building for the Giants at 1-4, but the fact that Shepard was quick to realize it and that Beckham was there to calm things down may actually be good signs.