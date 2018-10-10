T.J. Watt named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Just five weeks into the season, Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt has already won two AFC defensive player of the week awards.

Watt was given the award today for his three-sack effort against the Falcons on Sunday. (Unfortunately, that effort also included Watt getting flagged for a ridiculous roughing the passer penalty.) Watt also had eight tackles and forced a fumble that was recovered for a Steelers touchdown.

“T.J. Watt had a huge day,” said Coach Mike Tomlin. “The stat line says it all.”

In Week one, Watt was named AFC defensive player of the week after he had three sacks against the Browns. He and brother J.J. Watt are tied (along with Cincinnati’s Geno Atkins) for the league lead with six sacks.