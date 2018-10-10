T.Y. Hilton, Jack Doyle not expected to play

Getty Images

The Colts had extra time off after playing Thursday night, but it appears receiver T.Y. Hilton and tight end Jack Doyle still won’t be ready for Sunday.

Hilton and Doyle are not expected to play against the Jets, according to Mike Wells of ESPN.

Colts coach Frank Reich called Hilton and Wells’ injury status as “week to week.”

Hilton injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of the Week Four game against Houston. Doyle injured his hip in Week Two against Washington.

The Colts also might not have safety Clayton Geathers, who has a neck injury and is in concussion protocol. With backup Matthias Farley (hamstring) also injured, the Colts signed veteran safety Mike Mitchell on Tuesday.