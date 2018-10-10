Tank Carradine visiting Lions Wednesday

Getty Images

The Lions are taking a look at a potential addition to their defensive line on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is hosting defensive end Tank Carradine for a visit. Carradine was released by the Raiders last week when they restored cornerback Daryl Worley to the active roster.

Carradine was a 49ers second-round pick in 2013 and spent his first four seasons with the team. He had 76 tackles and 5.5 sacks with the Niners and had a tackle in his lone appearance for the Raiders.

The Lions have been playing without defensive end Ziggy Ansah since the first week of the regular season, which hasn’t hurt their sack total whether those numbers are important or not. They have a bye in Week Six, so Carradine would have some time to get up to speed if he does land a job in Detroit.