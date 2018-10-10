Titans promote Cameron Batson from practice squad

Getty Images

The Titans released wide receiver Nick Williams on Tuesday after he dropped what would have been a touchdown pass in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills and they added a new wideout to the 53-man roster on Wednesday.

Cameron Batson has been promoted from the practice squad for is second tour with the team this season. Batson made the team out of camp this summer, but didn’t get into any games before being waived after the first two weeks of the season.

Batson had seven catches for 74 yards this summer and signed with the Titans. He went undrafted out of Texas Tech, where he also returned kicks, this year.

Corey Davis, Tajae Sharpe, Taywan Taylor and Darius Jennings are also on hand at wide receiver in Tennessee.