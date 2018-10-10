Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills QB Josh Allen has been sacked an NFL-high 19 times.

Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant is leading the NFL with 378 kickoff return yards.

Jets RB Isaiah Crowell has an NFL-high three runs of 40 yards or more.

Patriots QB Tom Brady has thrown six interceptions, which puts him on pace for a career-high 19.

Browns S Jabrill Peppers has fair caught 11 punts, by far the most in the NFL.

Bengals DT Geno Atkins is tied for the league lead with six sacks.

Ravens QB Joe Flacco‘s passer rating of 87.8 is below the league average but still his best since 2014.

Steelers RB James Conner is averaging 10.9 yards per catch, a better average than Le'Veon Bell has had in any season of his career.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins is leading the NFL with 594 receiving yards.

Colts QB Andrew Luck is leading the NFL with 163 completions.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles has seven interceptions, which puts him on pace for a career-high 22 this season.

Titans WR Darius Jennings is leading the NFL with a 50.3-yard kickoff return average.

Broncos QB Case Keenum has seven interceptions in five games this year after throwing seven interceptions in 15 games last year.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is leading the NFL with 14 touchdown passes.

Raiders QB Derek Carr has an NFL-high eight interceptions.

Chargers RBs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler both have more than 200 rushing yards and more than 200 receiving yards.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is leading the NFL with 480 rushing yards.

Giants K Aldrick Rosas is 11-for-11 on field goals, best in the NFL.

Eagles P Cameron Johnston is averaging an NFL-high 50.7 yards per punt.

Washington RB Adrian Peterson has 136 receiving yards, which puts him on pace for a career-high 544 yards this season.

Bears RB Tarik Cohen has three punt returns of 20 yards or longer, tied for the best in the NFL.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford has only fumbled once this year after fumbling 11 times last year.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has never fumbled more than 10 times in a season, but he’s already fumbled five times in five games this season.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen is leading the NFL with 47 catches.

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley is leading the NFL with six receiving touchdowns.

Panthers QB Cam Newton is completing a career-high 65.4 percent of his passes.

Saints QB Drew Brees is the only starting quarterback with zero interceptions this season.

Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson is leading the NFL with four catches of 40 or more yards.

Rams QB Jared Goff is leading the NFL with 1,727 passing yards.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is running less than ever and is on pace for career lows in carries, yards and touchdowns.

49ers QB C.J. Beathard‘s 82-yard touchdown pass was the longest pass in the NFL this season.

Cardinals QB Josh Rosen is completing just 49.2 percent of his passes.