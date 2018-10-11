49ers practice without eight offensive players Thursday

Getty Images

The 49ers offense was operating at well under full capacity during Thursday’s practice.

Eight players were on the sideline due to injuries. The group includes three starting offensive linemen — left tackle Joe Staley, center Weston Richburg and right guard Mike Person — and three wide receivers — Pierre Garçon, Trent Taylor and Dante Pettis — as well as tight end George Kittle, running back Matt Breida.

“It stinks, but at the same time, you take it as a positive for the guys who are getting the reps, and they’ll get better from it,” quarterback C.J. Beathard said, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

One bit of good news was that wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was a full participant after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals with hamstring and quad injuries.

Breida is dealing with an ankle injury and he has not been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Packers, although head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team is considering Jeff Wilson or Matthew Dayes from the practice squad in the event he can’t play.