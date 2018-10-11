Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Graham miss practice with knee injuries

Getty Images

Last weekend, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited the injury report. This week, he’s back on it.

Rodgers didn’t practice Thursday with a knee injury. It’s presumably the same injury that he initially suffered in Week One.

Also not practicing on Thursday was tight end Jimmy Graham, who like Rodgers has a knee injury.

Various other Packers practiced on a limited basis, including receivers Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison, both of whom have hamstring injuries.

The Packers host the 49ers on Monday night. Next Sunday the Packers are off, and the return from the bye with road games against the Rams and Patriots.