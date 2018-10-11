Aaron Rodgers may need bigger brace after “setback”

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers missed practice Thursday with his ailing left knee. The Packers star quarterback hopes to return Friday.

He needed extra time for rest and rehab after taking a hit from Lions linebacker Christian Jones on the opening drive Sunday.

“Yeah, kind of a setback last week,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “. . . Got to be in the rehab group again today, got a lot of good work in with [assistant trainer] Nate [Weir] and just hoping I get back out there tomorrow and have a feel-good Friday and a practice [Sunday] and be good to go — hopefully back to where I was in Detroit.”

Rodgers has dealt with a strained medial collateral ligament and a deep bone bruise since the season opener. He has played through it the past four weeks.

Last week marked the first time Rodgers played with a smaller, lighter knee brace. Now, he might have to go back to the larger brace he wore for the three games immediately after the injury.

“I hope not,” Rodgers said. “The goal would be to wear the same brace I wore last week, but I have a lot of faith in our training staff, and we’re going to [use] the brace we feel is most safe and allowing me to do exactly what I’m able to do on Monday.”