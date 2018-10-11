Adrian Peterson back at practice

Getty Images

Washington running back Adrian Peterson was banged up on Monday night, but he’s back at it today.

Peterson, who is coming off knee and shoulder injuries suffered in New Orleans, is back on the practice field today.

It appears that Peterson will be good to go for Sunday against the Panthers. He indicated this week that he does not expect to miss any time.

Peterson has had an up-and-down season in his first year in Washington. Last week he gained just six yards on four carries, but a week earlier he had 120 yards on 19 carries. He has also totaled 136 receiving yards this season, which puts him on pace for a career-high 544.