Al Riveron agrees with roughing penalty on Michael Bennett

AP

Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett had a controversial roughing the passer penalty last week against Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. It appeared Bennett was blocked into Cousins by tight end Kyle Rudolph, and that Bennett hit Cousins in the quadriceps before sliding down the legs.

Referee Walt Coleman disagreed and penalized the Eagles.

It doesn’t appear anyone will question the flag Bennett drew Thursday night.

Bennett’s hit on Eli Manning is the type of hit the league is trying to eliminate from the game. He landed with his body weight on Manning.

“Michael Bennett used his body weight to land on the quarterback while making the tackle with no attempt to go to the side,” NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron tweeted in confirming the on-field ruling.

The penalty came on third-and-15 from the Philadelphia 18, prolonging the drive. But the Giants still settled for a field goal.

Bennett did have a sack and a forced fumble in the first half.