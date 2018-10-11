Antonio Brown calls pending lawsuits “false claims”

Getty Images

There’s a saying in the legal community that the phrase “frivolous lawsuit” means “any lawsuit filed against me.” For now, Steelers receiver Antonio Brown seems to be taking that approach to a pair of lawsuits filed against him arising from an April incident at a $10 million apartment he rented in Florida.

“It has now been made public that two lawsuits containing false claims have been filed against me,” Brown said in a statement provided to PFT and other media outlets. “The facts will soon come out that prove my innocence. My focus will remain on football and I will not let the cases serve as a distraction.”

One of the lawsuits was filed by the landlord, claiming that Brown caused $15,000 in damage to the apartment during an alleged fit of rage sparked by the theft of a gun and $80,000 in cash. The other lawsuit arises from the claim that Brown threw furniture and other items from a 14th-floor balcony, nearly hitting a toddler and his grandfather below.

Brown didn’t elaborate on why he believes the claims are false, and no facts have been provided yet to prove his innocence. As the lawsuits proceed, evidence will be developed through the pre-trial discovery process. Barring settlement, a trial eventually will happen.

Brown was not arrested or charged as a result of the incident. However, he could possibly face NFL scrutiny under the Personal Conduct Policy.