Belichick isn’t worried about the significance of Sunday night’s game

Getty Images

There’s a big game with significant implications in the AFC looming for Sunday night in Foxboro. The head coach of the home team doesn’t see it that way.

Four days before a Chiefs-Patriots showdown that may echo into January, Bill Belichick tried to not get caught up in the hype.

“Do you feel like you’re paying for the top seed in the AFC this week?” Belichick was asked by a reporter on Wednesday.

“I feel like we’re playing Kansas City,” Belichick said.

“Does it seem like the stakes are higher for this game?” he was asked.

“It feels like we’re playing Kansas City.”

As catch phrases go, it’s not quite to the level of “on to Cincinnati” or “tastes like chicken,” but it’s good enough.

Belichick elaborated a bit more when asked to explain the challenge of slowing down Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill.

“He can take those slip screens and go 80 yards,” Belichick said. “Yeah, it’s a problem. If you play off him, you give him too much space. Play up on him, he gets behind you. He’s a hard guy to defend. The quarterback can throw it deep. He stretches the whole field. They have a lot of run-pass option plays. If you stop the run, you’re light outside. If you’re heavy outside, you’re light inside. They do a good job. They can move the ball. They score a lot of points, got a lot of explosive players. Hill’s one of them but they’ve got a bunch of them.”

Belichick then was asked whether Hill reminds Belichick of Eric Metcalf, who played for Belichick in Cleveland.

“No,” Belichick said.

There’s the Bill we know and love.