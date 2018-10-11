Belichick isn’t worried about the significance of Sunday night’s game

Posted by Mike Florio on October 11, 2018, 10:23 AM EDT
Getty Images

There’s a big game with significant implications in the AFC looming for Sunday night in Foxboro. The head coach of the home team doesn’t see it that way.

Four days before a Chiefs-Patriots showdown that may echo into January, Bill Belichick tried to not get caught up in the hype.

“Do you feel like you’re paying for the top seed in the AFC this week?” Belichick was asked by a reporter on Wednesday.

“I feel like we’re playing Kansas City,” Belichick said.

“Does it seem like the stakes are higher for this game?” he was asked.

“It feels like we’re playing Kansas City.”

As catch phrases go, it’s not quite to the level of “on to Cincinnati” or “tastes like chicken,” but it’s good enough.

Belichick elaborated a bit more when asked to explain the challenge of slowing down Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill.

“He can take those slip screens and go 80 yards,” Belichick said. “Yeah, it’s a problem. If you play off him, you give him too much space. Play up on him, he gets behind you. He’s a hard guy to defend. The quarterback can throw it deep. He stretches the whole field. They have a lot of run-pass option plays. If you stop the run, you’re light outside. If you’re heavy outside, you’re light inside. They do a good job. They can move the ball. They score a lot of points, got a lot of explosive players. Hill’s one of them but they’ve got a bunch of them.”

Belichick then was asked whether Hill reminds Belichick of Eric Metcalf, who played for Belichick in Cleveland.

“No,” Belichick said.

There’s the Bill we know and love.

18 responses to “Belichick isn’t worried about the significance of Sunday night’s game

  2. Simply the best. All business. Does not get any better than this as a sports fan of your own team.

    If you don’t have it, and you have a Mike Tomlin or some other overrated bozo the clown, you’re angry and jealous.

  3. The one game at a time mantra has not always been good enough, but it has helped lead the Pats to…

    12 AFC Championship Games
    8 Super Bowl Games
    5 Super Bowl Wins

    Not a bad job overall. I think the Pats will keep him.

  8. Do you feel like you’re paying for the top seed in the AFC this week?” Belichick was asked by a reporter on Wednesday.
    ——————————————————————————————
    Cue the Pats are cheating again comments. I wouldn’t think Bill would tell anyone that.

  10. bhcpaul1989 says:
    October 11, 2018 at 10:48 am
    Do you feel like you're paying for the top seed in the AFC this week?" Belichick was asked by a reporter on Wednesday.
    ——————————————————————————————
    Cue the Pats are cheating again comments. I wouldn’t think Bill would tell anyone that.
    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++
    If you have cheated before and unusual things happen on the reg to benefit your team….people are going to suspect your cheating.

  11. I’m not a Pats fan and I know Belichick’s manner rubs many the wrong way, but I love how he just tells it straight and doesn’t use the standard coach-speak.

  12. BB isn’t worried about this game, he knows he gets to play the Jets, the Dolphins and the Bills twice every year. The Pats get an automatic 6 wins every year and guaranteed home field game as AFC east champions year in and year out.

  13. Freaking loved Eric Metcalf! Two punt return touchdowns against the Steelers, the last to win the game is still my favorite sports memory of all time.

  14. I get that sports writers look at all manner of things, including calculating matchups, rankings, etc.

    To Bill’s point, a longer view of the season shows that this is one game…with many to follow. Much can be made of this game… but, just as likely, much will happen afterward.

    So assigning significance is fun for fans and writers…but fans of NE have come to see the ‘process’ of getting a team to its most competitive point takes place over the entire season.

    NE might suck, Chiefs might suck…. or vice versa.

    Bill has his eye on January.

  16. Bill views all regular season games of equal importance. The only “big games” are the playoffs and Super Bowl. He’s been a head coach in 8 Super Bowls and a coordinator in 2 more. When you are involved in 10 Super Bowls the regular season starts to pale a bit

  17. Their whole family has a glorious gift for understatement. When asked if Bill was a genius for winning all those rings, his own late father said they were talking about a guy who walks up and down a sideline. Refreshing in this day of endless, unsupported hype.

