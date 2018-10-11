Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp on track to play

Getty Images

Rams receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday. That puts them on track to play Sunday against the Broncos after leaving last week’s game with concussions.

If they remain symptom-free, Cooks and Kupp can fully participate Friday.

“[They] should be good to go for Sunday unless there’s any setbacks,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, via Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register.

The Rams added defensive lineman Michael Brockers to the injury report with an ankle injury. He did not practice Thursday after missing Wednesday with what the Rams listed as “not injury related.”