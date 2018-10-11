Broncos CEO Joe Ellis not concerned about team “spiraling downhill”

Getty Images

The Broncos have lost three in a row after opening the season with a 2-0 record, which could be taken as a worrisome trend even if the team hadn’t followed a similar pattern last season.

They opened last season with a 3-1 record, but finished 5-11 in Vance Joseph’s first year as head coach. Broncos CEO Joe Ellis said on Thursday that he’s not sweating those recent developments.

Ellis said he’s “not concerned about spiraling downhill” and hopes that the frustrations of recent weeks and memories of last season will spark better results.

“They know the deal,” Ellis said, via the Denver Post. “They experienced last year and they know what needs to be done to fix it, move forward, try and improve and get better and play some good football for the remaining 11 games. We’re all pulling for [Joseph] and supporting him and we’ll see where this goes.”

On paper, this weekend’s game with the Rams doesn’t look like the one that will get the Broncos on track and it won’t take too many more losses before Ellis won’t have any choice other than getting concerned about how quickly things are going downhill in Denver.